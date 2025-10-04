Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VXUS stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

