Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

