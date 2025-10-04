Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,025 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $155,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

