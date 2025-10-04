Pflug Koory LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 968,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 359,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

