AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $682.76 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.86.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

