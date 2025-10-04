Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $291.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

