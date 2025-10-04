First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Acquired by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.8% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.