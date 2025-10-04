Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $600.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $590.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

