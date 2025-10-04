Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Position Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

