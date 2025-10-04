iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Stock Position Lessened by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,031,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $254.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.