Keystone Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Keystone Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $571,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.