Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $245.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average is $219.53. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $246.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.