Ascent Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,067.19.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $915.38 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.34 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $953.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

