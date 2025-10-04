Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 43,439 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $607.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

