SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

