Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $156,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

