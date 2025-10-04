Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.14.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2%

AMP opened at $491.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

