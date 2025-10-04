Triad Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 87.3% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 45.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CRM opened at $240.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $260.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

