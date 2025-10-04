J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 100,541 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,541 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.47.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

