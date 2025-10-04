Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $679.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.