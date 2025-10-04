Crews Bank & Trust Has $307,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after buying an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

