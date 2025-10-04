NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,590 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,549,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,129,000 after purchasing an additional 292,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,002,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,901,000 after purchasing an additional 257,275 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,108,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.