111 Capital Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

111 Capital trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $126,928,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CP opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

