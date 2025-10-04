111 Capital Invests $1.75 Million in The Trade Desk $TTD

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

