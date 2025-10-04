Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Holdings Raised by 111 Capital

111 Capital grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $220.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
