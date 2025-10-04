Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Holdings Raised by 111 Capital

111 Capital grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $220.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

