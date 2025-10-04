Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 57,913 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,821,000 after acquiring an additional 422,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,777,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,824,000 after acquiring an additional 732,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

