Apexium Financial LP Sells 307 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Apexium Financial LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,199.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 162,783 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,266,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $98.41.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.