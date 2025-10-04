Apexium Financial LP Raises Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $63.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

