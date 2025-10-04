Apexium Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $267.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

