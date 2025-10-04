Apexium Financial LP Buys 22,133 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.