iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

