AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 339,003 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,003 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,733,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,760,000 after buying an additional 1,619,507 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $119,136,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 266.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 1,326,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6%

Fastenal stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

