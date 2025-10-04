iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.