BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BWX Technologies by 369.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $186.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $190.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

