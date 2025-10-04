Willner & Heller LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Willner & Heller LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VOE opened at $175.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.