PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

