QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $311.24 on Friday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

