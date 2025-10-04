Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 33,733 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 15.9% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.