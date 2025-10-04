QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,428 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 0.9% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $98,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $126.06.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

