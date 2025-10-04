Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,598 Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $78.30 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $78.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2812 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

