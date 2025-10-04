Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $357.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $358.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

