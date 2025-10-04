Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 14.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $50,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $166.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
