Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

