Grassi Investment Management Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 45.1% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2%

STZ stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.96.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.