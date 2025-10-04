Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,372 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $297.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

