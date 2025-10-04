Financial Council LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Financial Council LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.50 and its 200 day moving average is $297.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $331.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

