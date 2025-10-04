Life Planning Partners Inc Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $331.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

