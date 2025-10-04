Life Planning Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Life Planning Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $47.91 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.