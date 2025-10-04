Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 166,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

