Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.